MLA says Tłı̨chǫ region needs Indigenous counsellors, Health minister says vacancies abound

The MLA for the Tłı̨chǫ region says she has many constituents struggling with addictions and mental health problems, and that her riding needs Indigenous counsellors who better understand the needs of Tłı̨chǫ people.

"We want to be able to get support for addictions, substance abuse and mental health in ways that are rooted in our culture and from counsellors who are Indigenous," Monfwi MLA Jane Weyallon Armstrong said in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

"Many of the people who are providing these services are from the South and have no connection to us."

Weyallon Armstrong made several statements this week about health and social problems experienced by people in Tłı̨chǫ communities, and the challenges they face in getting appropriate care.

On Wednesday, she said these issues stem from "many years of having lack of access to health and social services, care that does not respond to the needs of Tłı̨chǫ and other Indigenous groups, and racism in the system."

Weyallon Armstrong said Friday that community members are frustrated, and feel like they're being ignored. She asked the Health and Social Services minister what her department is doing to recruit more Indigenous counsellors.

Severe staff shortage in Tłı̨chǫ region

Health Minister Julie Green responded that there's a shortage of health staff across the Northwest Territories.

She said the shortage is especially severe in the Tłı̨chǫ region, and specifically in Behchokǫ̀. She listed off 26 vacant positions there, including nurses, social workers and counsellors.

"In other words," said Green, "I don't know who's working in Behchokǫ̀, but you have a very large vacancy rate there."

Green added that in hiring, the health department gives preferential consideration to Indigenous applicants from the N.W.T., but "the caveat there is that they need to apply, and to have the relevant experience.

"These, in some cases, are specialized positions which require specific training."

Weyallon Armstrong also asked about giving the Tłı̨chǫ government more authority over mental health programming.

Green responded that any such initiative would have to come from the Tłı̨chǫ government first, but that her department is interested in hearing what kind of services Tłı̨chǫ government would want to take on.

"We are interested in seeing any proposals they have that would expand their service delivery, would make it more culturally appropriate to their region, more specific to their region," she said.