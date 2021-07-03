4 candidates running to be the next MLA for N.W.T.'s Monfwi constituency

Four people are running to replace Jackson Lafferty, who resigned last month in order to run for the position of Tłıchǫ Grand Chief later this year.

Jane Weyallon Armstrong, John Gon, Kelvin Kotchilea and James Wah-Shee put their names forward before the 2 p.m. deadline Friday.

Voters may begin casting their ballots on Monday, July 5, at the office of the returning officer in Behchokǫ̀.

Advance polls will also be held in the Tłıchǫ communities of Whatì, Wekweètì and Gamètì.

Byelection day is July 27.