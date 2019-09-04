Federal gov't announces more money for Inuvik airport
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan commits 'up to' $150M over 5 years to lengthen and modernize runway
Two months after announcing $22 million to protect permafrost underneath Inuvik's airport, the federal government has returned to the Northwest Territories to earmark millions more to upgrade its runway.
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan was in Yellowknife Wednesday to announce the federal government will provide "up to" $150 million over five years to extend and modernize the runway at Mike Zubko Airport, so it can accommodate a greater variety of military aircraft for Royal Canadian Air Force and NORAD operations.
The money will extend the runway by 3,000 feet and modernize its lighting, navigational and military aircraft landing systems.
According to a press release from the government, on top of being a civilian facility, Mike Zubko Airport acts as a forward operating location for the air force and is primarily used in that capacity for CF-18 operations "to support Canadian sovereignty in the North and NORAD operations."
The project is expected to be tendered in 2020
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.