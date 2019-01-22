New
Federal, N.W.T. gov'ts commit $760K to fight opioid addiction in territory
The federal government is spending $500,000 out of its Emergency Treatment Fund and the territorial government is pitching in just over $260,000.
Money to fund training, staff, and withdrawal therapy
The federal and N.W.T. governments are teaming up to make it easier for people to access opioid addictions treatment.
N.W.T. MP Michael McLeod and territorial health minister Glen Abernethy made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.
The federal government is spending $500,000 out of its Emergency Treatment Fund and the territorial government is pitching in just over $260,000.
The money will go to several initiatives, including:
- Opioid agonist therapy, used to prevent withdrawal from opioids
- Training for health practitioners to deal with opioid use disorder
- Money to identify strengths and gaps in resources outside Yellowknife
- Additional health-care staff in the territory
The Emergency Treatment Fund is $150 million earmarked in the 2018 federal budget to fight the opioid crisis through cost-sharing initiatives with provinces and territories.
With files from Priscilla Hwang
