Federal, N.W.T. gov'ts commit $760K to fight opioid addiction in territory

The federal and N.W.T. governments are teaming up to make it easier for people to access opioid addictions treatment.

N.W.T. MP Michael McLeod and territorial health minister Glen Abernethy made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

The federal government is spending $500,000 out of its Emergency Treatment Fund and the territorial government is pitching in just over $260,000.

The money will go to several initiatives, including:

Opioid agonist therapy, used to prevent withdrawal from opioids

Training for health practitioners to deal with opioid use disorder

Money to identify strengths and gaps in resources outside Yellowknife

Additional health-care staff in the territory

The Emergency Treatment Fund is $150 million earmarked in the 2018 federal budget to fight the opioid crisis through cost-sharing initiatives with provinces and territories.