Mon Mine, 40 km north of Yellowknife, set to produce gold once again

David Webb moved to Yellowknife in 1980 to start a master's thesis on the Con Mine.

He quickly "fell in love with the town," and later that decade, with a "very high grade, very lovely looking deposit" of gold at the Mon Mine 40 kilometres to the north.

Webb, a geologist, describes the area as "an exposed surface vein running about 40 metres or so long and one and a half metres wide."

The site was first staked by Cominco in 1937. According to Webb, several companies drilled the property into the 1980s, but nobody found the vein underneath until 1988, after he acquired an interest in the property.

The Mon Mine produced gold from 1989 to 1997, when gold prices dropped below what it cost to keep mining. The site was abandoned and completely overgrown until recently.

Webb, now president and CEO of Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd., has permits from the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board to resume operations, and hopes to do so this summer.

Small operation

The mine won't be large in scale.

"We're actually quite small," Webb said. "And the only thing that makes us of interest to me or anyone else, I would think, is that it grades about one ounce of gold per tonne."

He says that's the same grade as the Discovery Mine that operated from 1949 to 1969 about 100 kilometres north of Yellowknife.

Webb expects to have about eight people on site at any given time, including a mine manager, mechanic, geologist, engineer and cook, "with some of us doing double duty."

Some mining equipment, as well as temporary housing structures, were hauled to the site via a 45-kilometre-long ice road last month.

Webb says production will begin as soon as he's filed the final paperwork required under his permit from the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board, or "when we don't have to drill holes in the lake ice to get water."

That is, late May or June.