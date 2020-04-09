Here's what one Yellowknife cab driver says about driving in a pandemic

It's a time when most people are avoiding getting into tight spaces with strangers.

But while other businesses have closed down during the COVID-19 pandemic, Yellowknife's taxi drivers continue to open their doors to dozens of strangers every day.

Mohamed Ali has been driving a taxi in Yellowknife since 2014. He works for Aurora Taxi, one of the city's three cab companies, and sits on the company's board.

"People still need us, and they cannot do without us," he said. "That's why we are here for them.... This is a call of duty."

Ali calls his profession a "high-risk job" at the best of times. But during a pandemic, that danger is even more real.

"I deal with ... let's say, 15 people every day. Random people. So you don't know when you might get infected," he said. "To be honest, we are the most susceptible people to get infected, because we are on the front line."

Aurora Taxi has provided all its drivers with a sanitization kit and instructions, like those seen here, to be followed after each passenger. (John Last/CBC)

All three cab companies have put in place mandatory sanitation practices, providing customers with hand sanitizer and asking drivers to wipe down door handles and seats after every fare.

To protect himself, Ali also wears a mask and plastic gloves. He said he monitors himself regularly for symptoms and does an online self-assessment every night.

"Passengers need to know that it is a mutual responsibility," he said. "Don't be indifferent."

Taxis essential, but limited supports available

More so than in many other cities, Yellowknife's fleet of more than 200 taxis provides an essential service.

Limited public transit and sub-zero temperatures extending well into April aren't even the most important factors keeping taxis on the road.

"We are the only people ... taking people to [and from] the hospital ... because there's not enough ambulances in Yellowknife," Ali explained.

According to a city spokesperson, Yellowknife has just three ambulances and three public buses.

On paper we are working, but definitely, we are not making enough. - Mohamed Ali, Aurora Taxi driver

But aside from stressful hospital runs and lifts to the local Walmart, Ali said, business is rapidly drying up. The daily movement of people that makes up the bulk of taxi fares in the city has almost entirely ceased.

Before the pandemic, Ali said, parents would arrange in advance to have their kids picked up at school. Drivers would jostle for spots at busy taxi stands, by hotels, offices, and bars — all now forced to close by COVID-19.

"Oh, my goodness, it has changed a lot," he said. "You name it, everything came to a halt."

"On paper we are working, but definitely, we are not making enough."

Regular sources of fares, like schools, hotels, and the airport, are seeing much less traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jennifer Geens/CBC)

Ali said, as self-employed contractors who set their own hours, taxi drivers who continue to work aren't eligible for federal emergency benefits.

They continue to pay the same regular fees to the city as before — hundreds of dollars that, according to the city's bylaw, come due every March 31.

"We are really struggling, and we are suffering," he said. "We just want the city to lend us their ear."

City councillors, mayor unmoved by cabbie's concerns

Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty said she hadn't yet been approached by taxi drivers to limit fees.

But city councillors were unmoved by Ali's concerns.

"For real?" responded Coun. Niels Konge to an email asking if councillors had considered reducing taxi fees.

"There is funding available through the feds," said Coun. Steve Payne in an email.

A file photo of Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty in council chamber. She said taxi companies should apply to government programs for business support. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

"If they were looking for help with business expenses ... then the company should apply to the feds or [territorial government] for business support (whether it's a loan, wage subsidy, etc)," wrote Alty.

A spokesperson for the city said they "welcome the opportunity to work with the taxi industry on issues that are important to them and to their clients."

But they made no suggestion they would review fees cab drivers pay to operate in the city.

Spokespeople for the territorial and federal governments did not respond to requests for comment by deadline.