Moderna vaccine to be available to 75% of 'eligible population' in N.W.T. in early 2021

The Northwest Territories government expects the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 to be available to 75 per cent of the territory's "eligible population" in "early 2021," according to a media advisory issued Thursday afternoon.

The advisory announced a press conference, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday, to discuss COVID-19 in the territory, and the government's vaccine delivery program.

The government said Premier Caroline Cochrane, Health Minister Julie Green, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and MT. Brig.-Gen. Patrick Carpentier, Commander of Joint Task Force North will be present.

Also on Thursday, the Yukon government announced it was set to get 50,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine and that the vaccine would be available to all adults who want it within the first three months of 2021.

The two-dose Moderna vaccine has not yet been approved by Health Canada.

While the Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved, government officials have said it's not likely to reach the territories any time soon because of the logistical challenges associated with distributing it.