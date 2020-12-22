'Great news for the North': Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Yukon by end of month

Health Canada's approval of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine means that people in Yukon will start getting vaccinations beginning the first week of January, according to Yukon's Minister of Health and Social Services.

In a news release sent just hours after the approval was announced Wednesday morning, Pauline Frost said doses are expected to arrive by the end of December.

"Our first delivery will be 7,200 doses, which is enough to vaccinate 3,600 Yukoners, as Moderna requires two doses delivered one month apart," said Frost in the release.

Health Canada approved Moderna's vaccine for use in this country on Wednesday, clearing the way for thousands of doses to arrive by month's end.

The approval means vaccinations can now begin in remote and Indigenous communities across the North, which haven't seen any doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine because they lack the freezer equipment necessary to safely store it at -70 C.

Premier Sandy Silver told CBC on Wednesday that the territory is well-prepared to give out the vaccine.

"This is great news, great news for the North, great news for rural, remote, and Indigenous communities ... we are in a really good place right now for the distribution," said Silver.

What does rollout look like in Yukon?

The territorial government says that the first Yukoners eligible for the vaccine will be long-term care residents and staff.

The territorial government expects further shipments to arrive in January.

Silver said the territory received a commitment from the federal government before the approval, that 75 per cent of the adult population in Yukon will be able to get vaccinated early next year.

"In the first three months [of 2021], any adult Yukoner that wants a vaccine will have access. So this is a great day for lots of different reasons," said Silver.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley said at a news conference on Tuesday that Whitehorse was chosen as one of five sites in Canada to do a dry-run practice for the delivery of the Moderna vaccine from Europe last week, marking the completion of "another important preparatory step."

Hanley said that the territory will have a centralized depot in Whitehorse for the vaccine once it arrives.

He said teams are going over the logistics of delivering the vaccines outside of Whitehorse, and getting the supplies and training in place to prepare communities for the arrival of the mobile teams.

The territorial government said in Wednesday's release that it is "ready to begin vaccinating Yukoners as soon as possible."

Yukon's entire vaccine strategy can be found here.

How effective is the Moderna vaccine?

Health Canada announced the approval after completing a review of the Massachusetts-based biotechnology company's clinical trial data.

The information analyzed by the federal department was from a Phase 3 trial that involved over 30,000 individuals in the U.S., half of whom received the vaccine while the other half received a placebo.

The vaccine was found to be 94.1 per cent effective in participants with no prior COVID-19 infection and 86.5 per cent effective in people over the age of 65, according to Health Canada.

During the trial, Health Canada said 30 people in the placebo group experienced severe cases of COVID-19, compared to none from the vaccine group.

Data showed the vaccine's effectiveness and safety was consistent across age, sex and ethnicity.