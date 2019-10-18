As they head into vote for the next premier, Speaker and cabinet, members of the Northwest Territories 19th Legislative Assembly are keeping tight-lipped about who they want to lead the new government.

Members will make their choices by secret ballot on Thursday. First they'll vote for the Speaker, then they'll choose the premier and after that, they'll elect members for the six-person executive council. Since the selection of cabinet comes last, any losing premier candidate could choose to run for a cabinet post.

In what many are calling a change election, N.W.T. voters elected 19 members — 11 of them brand new — to the territorial legislature on Oct.1. The N.W.T. uses a consensus style of government (there are no political parties at the territorial level), meaning the MLAs pick the premier and cabinet. Four people have said they're running for premier and at least seven others have expressed interest in a cabinet position.

Ahead of Thursday's vote for these jobs though, a number of candidates said they were keeping their picks to themselves.

"We did discuss as a group whether this should be an open vote or secret ballot," said Caroline Wawzonek, MLA for Yellowknife South, who is also seeking a cabinet position. The consensus was to keep it confidential.

"There can be a lot of influences on the 19 members and keeping it secret can help people vote according to their conscience," she said. Unless all the other 18 members go public with their choices, Wawzonek said she won't be revealing hers.

Four MLAs have said they're running for premier: from left to right, Frieda Martselos, Jackson Lafferty, Caroline Cochrane, and R.J. Simpson. (CBC)

The four candidates for premier in alphabetical order are:

Caroline Cochrane, MLA for Range Lake

Frieda Martselos, MLA for Thebacha

Jackson Lafferty, MLA for Monfwi

R.J. Simpson, MLA for Hay River North

The premier selection begins at 10 a.m. MT. Each MLA who is not a candidate will have the chance to put one question to all the candidates, after which comes the secret vote.

Once the premier is chosen, candidates for cabinet get the floor. They'll have 10 minutes to make a speech and then they'll take questions from MLAs.

As a rule, cabinet must include two MLAs from each of the territory's three geographic regions: the north (Inuvik Boot Lake, Inuvik Twin Lakes, Mackenzie Delta, Monfwi, Nunakput and Sahtu), the south (Deh Cho, Hay River North, Hay River South, Nahendeh, Thebacha and Tu-Nedhe-Wiilideh) and Yellowknife.

Who exactly is running for cabinet won't be clear until after the votes for Speaker and premier.

1 MLA makes choices public

So far, only one MLA has been forthcoming about who he'll be supporting for premier and cabinet.

Rylund Johnson, MLA for Yellowknife North, offered his choices in a press release on Wednesday "in a bid for greater transparency in the leadership selection process."

Rylund Johnson, MLA for Yellowknife North, was the only MLA to publicly announce his picks for premier, Speaker and cabinet ahead of Thursday's vote. (John Last/CBC)

Johnson said he will not be seeking a seat in cabinet.

As of Wednesday, Johnson planned to vote Simpson for premier; Frederick Blake Jr. for Speaker; Lesa Semmler of Inuvik Twin Lakes and Diane Thom of Inuvik Boot Lake for the northern representatives; Caroline Wawzonek of Yellowknife South and Cochrane (assuming she doesn't win the premiership) for the Yellowknife spots; and Shane Thompson of Nahendeh and Ronald Bonnetrouge of Deh Cho for the southern seats.

"After input from my constituents, getting to an assembly full of fresh faces, and weighing it all against our territory's biggest priorities, I have decided this is the best slate of candidates to represent our regions and our territory in leadership," Johnson said.

To be sure, he added, his choices could change after candidates take questions, and the votes for Speaker and premier.

'You're not going to please everybody': MLA

Shane Thompson, MLA for Nahendeh photographed here, says he'll be supporting Jackson Lafferty for premier. (Submitted)

Shane Thompson, MLA for Nahendeh, said he'd be supporting Jackson Lafferty for premier because he's had the most experience in the legislative assembly, and because he's from a small community and gets the challenges those residents face.

Though Thompson stopped short of offering his votes for cabinet, he said he'd like one of the spots — maybe Education or Finance.

"In the Nahendeh riding, when I came out with who I was voting for and why, a number of the residents were happy with my decision. You're not going to please everybody, " said Thompson.

"At the end of the day I have to go with what my constituents and my gut tell me."

Julie Green, who is vying for a cabinet post, said that for premier, her constituents have expressed support for both Cochrane and Simpson.

Green said all the candidates have something to offer. "The question is," she said, "which person is most likely to go forward with the change we were elected to represent?"