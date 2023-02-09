Only one N.W.T. MLA told us they're fluent in an Indigenous language

Jane Weyallon Armstrong, the MLA for Monfwi, is the only elected MLA who has described herself to CBC News as fluent in an Indigenous language.

"Language isn't given a lot of attention these days, it isn't seen as necessary," she said. And that's something she'd like to see changed in her upcoming term.

CBC News carried out a survey before the territorial election which asked MLA candidates what languages they speak. CBC News followed up with MLA elects who said they speak an Indigenous language about how fluent they are in that language.

Sheryl Yakeleya, the MLA for Deh Cho, said she understands Dene Zhatıé, which is also known as South Slavey. She said she is able to speak the language a bit, but that she was not fluent.

The MLA for Tu Nedhe-Wiilideh, Richard Edjericon, said in the survey he could speak Chipewyan. He did not respond to calls or text messages from CBC News for more information about his proficiency.

Weyallon Armstrong said she is fluent in Tłı̨chǫ.

Indigenous language an asset for leaders, says advocate

Fluency and education surrounding Indigenous languages has been a long-time issue in the North.

Weyallon Armstrong said she was surprised to hear she was the only MLA who described herself as a fluent speaker of an Indigenous language.

"I can't speak for others, but I know good work is happening in the Tłı̨chǫ Government promoting and highlighting Indigenous language," she said.

She said it's very important for prospective leaders in the N.W.T. to be fluent in an Indigenous language.

"You can communicate openly and freely, especially with your elders," she said. "In my riding there's a lot of elders who are fluent, they can't communicate with the younger generation that definitely needs their advice."

Dennis Drygeese, a long-time language advocate in the North, says fluency in an Indigenous language would definitely be advantageous for a leader, whether they're Indigenous or not.

Drygeese is among the last of the interpreter/translators to receive accredited training in the N.W.T., having taken part in a now-defunct program at Aurora College in the mid-90's.

He said mandatory workshops, and even an Indigenous culture-focused school someday, could help close gaps and improve fluency — especially in traditional regions.

"Having your language is a very powerful tool, if you don't know the language of your constituents they won't have trust, you won't have a connection with them and they won't listen."

Bertha Catholique, a long-time interpreter and translator based in Łutselk'e, N.W.T., said leaders who don't know an Indigenous language should at least be learning one. (Mary Powder/CBC)

Like Weyallon Armstrong, Bertha Catholique said the issue frequently comes back to elders. She is a long-time interpreter and translator based in Łutselk'e, N.W.T.

"If [potential leaders] don't speak it, they should probably at least be learning it," she said. Catholique has long advocated for more traditional communication surrounding medical care and travel for elders across the North.

Catholique said leaders need to be able to communicate with an often forgotten demographic: those who are between languages. She described this group as people raised in hybrid language settings, but who never fully learned either language due to various circumstances.

"I'm a language keeper, I want us to have these languages forever," she said. "We need them, I'm teaching my grandchildren at home, on my own."

The N.W.T.'s Official Languages Act recognizes eleven languages — nine Indigenous languages, along with English and French.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared 2022 to 2032 as the decade of Indigenous languages . The aim is to stop the extinction of more than 50 per cent of the earth's languages by 2100.

Wellayon Armstrong said she looks forward to working with the territorial government to defend Indigenous languages against extinction, reiterating how important it is to empower her constituents through tradition.

That sentiment is shared by Drygeese.

"When you speak your language, people listen to you," he said.