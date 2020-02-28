Nunavut's money is misallocated in 'cookie cutter approach' to budgeting, MLA says

Nunavut's "inaccurate" budgets are being "recycled" from year to year, leaving some programs and departments in deficits and others with a surplus, the MLA for Iqaluit-Manirajak says.

In a seven-minute speech in the legislature on Wednesday, Adam Arreak Lightstone challenged the government's draft budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year that MLAs are reviewing now.

"Our government is struggling to meet the needs of Nunavummiut with our limited resources," he said, in his reply to Finance Minister George Hicke's budget address from Feb. 18.

That's when the government announced its $2.3 billion draft budget for the coming fiscal year.

"Meanwhile many departments lapse millions of dollars of their budget every year when those unspent funds could have gone to addressing our housing shortage," he said.

As an example, he said budget lines for a nurse recruitment and retention fund is running out of money every year, while a dental health budget gets as much as 50 per cent more than it spends.

Resources needed for finance staff

He called this a "cookie cutter approach" and said resources are being misallocated. This leads to annual requests for more money through supplementary appropriation bills and a "March madness" spending mentality at the end of each fiscal year.

We as a legislature should no longer accept the status quo. - Adam Arreak Lightstone, MLA Iqaluit-Manirajak

"[Budgets] should represent the cost of what it is we are trying to achieve," he said. Arreak Lightstone called the budget work "lengthy and arduous" and said staff who develop departmental budgets don't have the support they need to create accurate budget lines.

The Iqaluit-Manirajak MLA previously worked as a senior advisor of expenditure management for the Department of Finance. He also said that senior officials and directors can't defend their budgets, because they don't have a close hand in making them.

"I plan to support this money bill. However, I do not have faith in the accuracy of the estimates," Arreak Lightstone said.

"The budgets are inaccurate and we as a legislature should no longer accept the status quo ... We must put an end to automatically providing annual supplementary appropriations and start realigning the budget."

Annual ask for extra cash

Cabinet has a money bill before the house now for a supplementary appropriation of $54.8 million toward the current fiscal year. Most of that money is for the Health department.

When the bill went into review by MLAs on Feb. 21, Arviat North-Whale Cove's MLA John Main said these kinds of extra money bills each year show a need to improve the way budgets are reviewed.

"This has become an annual event and despite changes or movements in terms of the budgeting process, we continue to see these supplementary appropriation bills," Main said.

"I hope that at some point in the future, we will not see them because the budgeting process ... will be strengthened."

He added that he wants to see the budget be "sufficient to cover all the government's expenses" for the upcoming fiscal year.

In his budget address, Finance Minister Hickes regretted the need to use bulk funds for necessities like medical travel, which sees money go out of the territory.