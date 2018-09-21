Mixed reality software takes viewers inside Giant Mine cleanup
Federal government bringing 3D view of former gold mine to community meetings
If you've ever wanted to get an up-close look at the Giant Mine remediation work that's underway, this is your chance.
There's now mixed reality software that brings people 600 metres underneath the former gold mine site near Yellowknife.
The federal government teamed up with BGC Engineering to produce a 3D view of the site, which shows the underground chambers where 237,000 tons of toxic arsenic trioxide dust is stored.
All viewers have to do to see it is put on a special Microsoft headset.
"You don't need any special technical training to understand this," Brent Mooder, a principal hydrogeological engineer with BGC Engineering. "Anyone can see what we're seeing and anyone can understand."
Mooder said the software has already been shown to members of a technical review board in Vancouver, to government project team members in Ottawa and people living in Yellowknife.
The federal government is bringing the software to community meetings to show how the environment and people's safety are being protected as the mine site is being cleaned up.
With files from Juanita Taylor
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.