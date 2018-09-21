Mixed reality software takes viewers inside Giant Mine cleanup

If you've ever wanted to get an up-close look at the Giant Mine remediation work that's underway, this is your chance.

There's now mixed reality software that brings people 600 metres underneath the former gold mine site near Yellowknife.

The federal government teamed up with BGC Engineering to produce a 3D view of the site, which shows the underground chambers where 237,000 tons of toxic arsenic trioxide dust is stored.

All viewers have to do to see it is put on a special Microsoft headset.

CBC Northbeat host Juanita Taylor and Brent Mooder, a principal hydrogeological engineer with BGC Engineering, check out out the mixed reality software used to give people a glimpse of the Giant Mine site. (CBC)

"You don't need any special technical training to understand this," Brent Mooder, a principal hydrogeological engineer with BGC Engineering. "Anyone can see what we're seeing and anyone can understand."

Mooder said the software has already been shown to members of a technical review board in Vancouver, to government project team members in Ottawa and people living in Yellowknife.

The federal government is bringing the software to community meetings to show how the environment and people's safety are being protected as the mine site is being cleaned up.

The federal government is bringing the mixed reality software to the communities. (BGC Engineering)

With files from Juanita Taylor