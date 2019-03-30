Ontario man charged with trafficking crack cocaine in Inuvik

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police seized drugs and cash, according to police in Inuvik, N.W.T.

Inuvik RCMP seized about 194 grams of crack cocaine and $2,000 in cash on Thursday at around 2:50 p.m., police said in a news release sent Saturday.

A man from Mississauga, Ont., is charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of property obtained by crime.

"Illegal drugs are hurting our communities," said N.W.T. RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon in the news release.

The man is in custody and is scheduled to appear in Yellowknife court on Monday.