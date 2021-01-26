Yukon RCMP ask for help to find man missing since 2019

Yukon RCMP are asking the public's help to find a man last seen more than 17 months ago in Dawson City.

In a news release on Tuesday, police say Bradley Stephen MacDonald, 42, went missing in August 2019 "under mysterious circumstances."

"Bradley's family and friends have gone over a year without answers," the release states.

MacDonald was last seen in Dawson on Aug. 5, 2019, and is described as being five feet and 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say he usually wears glasses.

RCMP say he had ties to B.C., Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario, and had worked as a night auditor at hotels and resorts in western Canada. He was a known fan of the Calgary Flames, the release states.

Police have offered no other details about the circumstances around his disappearance.

Yukon RCMP's Historical Case Unit is investigating the case. Anybody with information is asked to email the unit at MDIV_HCU@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or call Dawson City RCMP at 867-993-2677.