Missing youth in Yellowknife found, say RCMP
A youth reported missing in Yellowknife was located by RCMP, police said in a statement Monday morning.
Youth was reported missing Sunday after last being seen Friday
EDITOR'S NOTE: CBC has removed the name and photo from this story. This person is a minor and now that they are no longer missing, their identity is no longer in the public interest.
A youth reported missing over the weekend in Yellowknife has been found, according to RCMP.
The youth was reported missing Sunday afternoon after last being seen Friday, according to a media release.
In their Monday release, RCMP announced the youth had been located, thanking the media and citizens of Yellowknife for their assistance.
The release also said that more information would "follow as available."