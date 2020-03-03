Ottawa police say missing 13 year old found

EDITOR'S NOTE: CBC has removed the name and photo from this story. This person is a minor and now that they are no longer missing, their identity is no longer in the public interest.

Ottawa police said a missing 13-year-old boy has been found safe at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The boy had been last seen on Feb. 28 in the Vanier area, according to a news release from Ottawa Police Service on Tuesday afternoon, when a call to the public for help locating the boy was initially sent out.

In a news release Wednesday morning, police said the boy had been found "safe and sound."