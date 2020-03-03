Ottawa police seeks help finding missing 13-year-old Inuk

Ottawa police is asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old youth.

Iqqaali Maatiusi was last seen on Feb. 28 in the Vanier area, according to a news release from Ottawa Police Service on Tuesday.

Iqqaali is a described as an Inuk male, five feet four inches tall and 185 pounds. The hair on top of his head is dyed blond and he has black hair from the ears down.

Maatiusi was last seen wearing a beige winter jacket, tie-dye shirt, grey jogging pants and black boots. (Ottawa Police Service)

Iqqaali was last seen wearing a beige winter jacket, tie-dye shirt, grey jogging pants and black boots.

Police say they're concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Iqqaali is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

People with information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, are also asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at (613) 236-1222, ext. 2355. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.