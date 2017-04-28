Skip to Main Content
Missing 14-year-old has been found, say Fort Smith RCMP
Missing 14-year-old has been found, say Fort Smith RCMP

A boy reported missing earlier this week in Fort Smith, N.W.T., has been found.

A boy that was reported missing earlier this week in Fort Smith, N.W.T., has been found, say police.

The 14-year-old was last seen at his home Monday, and RCMP had said he was believed to be in Fort Smith or Behchokǫ̀.

In a news release sent Thursday, Fort Smith RCMP thanked the public for their help in finding the youth.

now