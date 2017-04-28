Missing 14-year-old has been found, say Fort Smith RCMP
A boy reported missing earlier this week in Fort Smith, N.W.T., has been found.
The 14-year-old was last seen at his home Monday, and RCMP had said he was believed to be in Fort Smith or Behchokǫ̀.
In a news release sent Thursday, Fort Smith RCMP thanked the public for their help in finding the youth.