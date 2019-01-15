2 women from Igloolik reported missing in Ottawa

Family members are worried after two women from Igloolik, Nunavut, were reported missing in Ottawa.

Susan Kublu-Iqquittuq and her daughter Lennese Kublu have been living in Ottawa the last two years.

Lennese told her aunt she was looking for her mother after she didn't return from a parole meeting, according to Joasai Kublu, Kublu-Iqquittuq's brother.

Kublu said a friend saw Lennese board a bus to Toronto with her ex-boyfriend Friday afternoon. That's when the family stopped hearing from her.

It's really unusual and they should have called. - Joasai Kublu, Susan Kublu-Iqquittuq's brother

"It's really unusual and they should have called when something happened and they never did," said Kublu.

Kublu said the family keeps in regular contact with the two women, and it's unusual to go this long without hearing from them.

"We are really worried right now," said Kublu.

Ottawa police confirmed to CBC Kublu-Iqquittuq and Lennese have been reported as missing.

Police are working with other jurisdictions to locate the women.