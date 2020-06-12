Yellowknife RCMP looking for missing woman

Yellowknife RCMP are asking the public for help in searching for a missing woman.

Police say Tina Black, 40, was last seen on Wednesday around downtown Yellowknife at about 10:15 p.m.

In a news release Friday afternoon, police described Black as having black hair and brown eyes. She's about five feet five inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or nwtnutips.com.