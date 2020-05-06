Yellowknife RCMP seek public's help in finding missing woman

RCMP in Yellowknife are asking for the public to help them locate a missing 22-year-old woman.

Breanna Menacho was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday in the Butler Road area.

She's five feet eight inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has shoulder-length dark brown hair and dark brown eyes.

RCMP say she was wearing a long navy blue jacket with a hood, black and white running shoes, and prescription glasses.

Anyone with information on Menacho's whereabouts is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.