Whitehorse RCMP ask for help finding missing woman

Police in Whitehorse are asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.

RCMP say 33-year-old Ashley Chief was last seen in downtown Whitehorse on Thursday morning.

She's described as 5-4 and about 200 lb., with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a grey shirt and a black vest.

Anybody with information is asked to call Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5551.