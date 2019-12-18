Skip to Main Content
Whitehorse RCMP seek help in finding missing woman
North

Sheila May Jerome, 46, was last seen at the 98 Hotel in Whitehorse earlier this month, say RCMP.

Sheila May Jerome, 46, may be in B.C. or northern Alberta, say RCMP

CBC News ·
RCMP are looking for Sheila May Jerome, who was last seen in Whitehorse in early December. The 46-year-old may also go by the alias Sheila Bishop, say police. (RCMP)

RCMP in Whitehorse are asking the public to help them locate a 46-year-old woman who was last seen earlier this month.

Sheila May Jerome was last seen at the 98 Hotel in downtown Whitehorse on Dec. 2 or 3.

Investigators believe she could be in Fort Nelson, B.C., Grand Prairie, Alta., or Edmonton, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday evening.

Jerome is five feet six inches tall, with short brown hair and brown eyes. RCMP say she may go by the name Sheila Bishop.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.

