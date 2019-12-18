Whitehorse RCMP seek help in finding missing woman

RCMP in Whitehorse are asking the public to help them locate a 46-year-old woman who was last seen earlier this month.

Sheila May Jerome was last seen at the 98 Hotel in downtown Whitehorse on Dec. 2 or 3.

Investigators believe she could be in Fort Nelson, B.C., Grand Prairie, Alta., or Edmonton, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday evening.

Jerome is five feet six inches tall, with short brown hair and brown eyes. RCMP say she may go by the name Sheila Bishop.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.