Missing Whitehorse woman found safe, says RCMP
RCMP in Whitehorse say a woman who was declared missing on Friday has been located.
Police say the 33-year-old was found on Saturday
On Saturday evening, RCMP posted a news release saying she was found and is safe.
The 33-year-old was last seen in downtown Whitehorse on Thursday morning, according to a release sent out on Friday.
RCMP are thanking the public, media and their policing and community partners for their assistance.