Missing Whitehorse woman found safe, says RCMP
RCMP in Whitehorse say a woman who was declared missing on Friday has been located.

Police say the 33-year-old was found on Saturday

Whitehorse RCMP say a woman who was declared missing on Friday was found safe. (CBC)

On Saturday evening, RCMP posted a news release saying she was found and is safe.

The 33-year-old was last seen in downtown Whitehorse on Thursday morning, according to a release sent out on Friday.

RCMP are thanking the public, media and their policing and community partners for their assistance.

