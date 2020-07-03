Iqaluit RCMP looking for missing woman

Joannie Joamie was reported missing on Thursday, say Iqaluit RCMP. (Submitted by Iqaluit RCMP)

Iqaluit RCMP are looking for a 28-year-old woman who was reported missing on Thursday, according to a news release issued Friday afternoon.

Joannie Joamie was last seen on June 26 at about 10 a.m. at the Iqaluit post office, states the news release.

Police say Joamie is about four-feet-nine-inches tall, weighs about 90 pounds, and has dark brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 867-979-1111, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.