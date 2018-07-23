Police looking for missing woman last seen in Inuvik

RCMP are asking the public for help in finding a 22-year-old woman who was reported missing Sunday.

Angel Kalinek was last seen in Inuvik, N.W.T., on Friday night.

She's described as an Indigenous woman with average build, black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5'4" tall and 160 pounds, according to police in a news release Monday.

Police said she may have a nose ring and a lip piercing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inuvik RCMP at 867-777-1111 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.