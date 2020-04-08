Yellowknife RCMP say missing 40-year-old woman found
Yellowknife RCMP say a 40-year-old woman who was reported missing on Sunday has been found.
Michelle Larocque, from Yellowknife, was reported missing on Sunday
Michelle Larocque, from Yellowknife, was reported missing on Sunday, said RCMP in a news release earlier this week.
On Wednesday morning, RCMP sent a news release stating she's been located, and they thank the public for its help.