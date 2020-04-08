Skip to Main Content
Yellowknife RCMP say missing 40-year-old woman found
North·New

Yellowknife RCMP say missing 40-year-old woman found

Yellowknife RCMP say a 40-year-old woman who was reported missing on Sunday has been found.

Michelle Larocque, from Yellowknife, was reported missing on Sunday

CBC News ·
RCMP say a woman reported missing earlier this week has been found. (CBC)

Yellowknife RCMP say a missing 40-year-old woman has been found.

Michelle Larocque, from Yellowknife, was reported missing on Sunday, said RCMP in a news release earlier this week.

On Wednesday morning, RCMP sent a news release stating she's been located, and they thank the public for its help.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories