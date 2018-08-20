Woman missing in Yellowknife found safe

RCMP say a woman who had been reported missing and last known to be in Yellowknife has been found safe.

According to an RCMP news release, Raven Decoine-Wood, 23, was reported missing on Aug.16 and was last seen in Edmonton on July 12 — but was last known to be in Yellowknife.

In a Monday news release, police said she is no longer considered missing.

RCMP thanked the media and Yellowknife citizens for their assistance.