Woman missing in Yellowknife found safe
Woman missing in Yellowknife found safe

Raven Decoine-Wood, 23, was reported missing on Aug. 16 and was last seen in Edmonton on July 12.

RCMP say 23-year-old last seen in Edmonton but last known to be in Yellowknife

Raven Decoine-Wood, who had been reported missing on Aug. 16., is no longer considered missing. (Submitted by RCMP)

RCMP say a woman who had been reported missing and last known to be in Yellowknife has been found safe.

According to an RCMP news release, Raven Decoine-Wood, 23, was reported missing on Aug.16 and was last seen in Edmonton on July 12 — but was last known to be in Yellowknife.

In a Monday news release, police said she is no longer considered missing.

RCMP thanked the media and Yellowknife citizens for their assistance.

