RCMP find missing woman's body in Yellowknife

Officials say that they have found the body of a woman who had been missing for months in Yellowknife on Friday.

In a news release sent Saturday afternoon, Yellowknife RCMP said that the deceased person was Sladjana Petrovic.

Petrovic, who was 60 years old, was last seen in Yellowknife on Dec. 26, 2019 according to police.

In the release, Yellowknife RCMP and the Northwest Territories coroner's office said they responded to a call just after 9 p.m. on Friday, about the location of a deceased person in Yellowknife.

"Officers attended the scene, and confirmed a deceased person had been located just off the Pat McMahon Frame Lake Trail, in a wooded area," RCMP said in the release.

The territory's chief coroner identified the person as Petrovic, who was last reportedly seen downtown on Dec. 26 at 3:40 p.m.

Yellowknife RCMP said they began a missing person investigation on Dec. 27 when it was reported.

The investigation was led by investigators with the Yellowknife RCMP. The release said a canine unit helped with the investigation.

"An extensive search for Sladjana was launched, and the downtown core was canvassed. Yellowknife Ground Search and Rescue (YKGSAR) and Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) were engaged and provided many hours of support in the search for Sladjana," said the release, thanking those who helped for their service.

The RCMP said they have been in touch with Petrovic's family and friends about the investigation.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Sladjana as we bring this news forward," the release quotes Inspector Alex Laporte, Yellowknife RCMP detachment commander. "We hope there will be some closure for them now."

The coroner's office has ordered a post-mortem examination, and Yellowknife RCMP said they are supporting them in their investigation.