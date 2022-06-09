Missing Whitehorse woman could be with spouse, also missing, say RCMP

Whitehorse RCMP say that in addition to looking for Cathy Gignac, who was reported missing on March 30, they are also looking for her spouse, Luc Lanctot.

In a news release Thursday, police said the couple moved from downtown Whitehorse to an unknown location in October 2021.

"Since their move, there has been no known contact or interactions between these missing people and their friends or families," the release states.

Police believe Gignac, 63, and Lanctot, 60, may still be in Whitehorse and are not aware they're considered missing.

However, the RCMP also said that Gignac's and Lanctot's friends say it is out of character for them to be out of contact for this long.

"The RCMP are looking to confirm their wellbeing," reads the release.

Lanctot is described as a Caucasian man with grey hair and brown eyes. He is approximately six feet tall and 200 pounds.

Cathy is described as a Caucasian woman with brown, though usually coloured red, hair and brown eyes. She is approximately five feet, five inches, and weighs about 140 pounds.