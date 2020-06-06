Missing Whitehorse woman's body found in Schwatka Lake

The body found in Schwatka Lake on Friday afternoon is that of 28-year-old Ayla Sanders from Whitehorse, says the Yukon Coroner's Service.

Sanders was reported missing on April 17, and was last seen in the downtown area.

"Since then an extensive search had been conducted with the hopes of finding her in good health," the coroner's service said Saturday in a news release.

On Friday, RCMP said in another release that at 2 p.m. PT that day they had responded to a report of a dead person floating in the lake, south of Whitehorse. Police added that "criminality is not believed to be a factor."

Sanders' family have been notified and a postmortem examination to determine the cause of her death will be held in Abbotsford, B.C., according to Saturday's release.

The coroner's service says that their investigation with the Whitehorse RCMP is ongoing.

"We extend appreciation to all who took part in the search for Ayla and offer our sincere condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time."