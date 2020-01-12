Missing Whitehorse woman found, police say
RCMP say Erica Marie Allen, who went missing on Friday, has been located.
Police say Erica Marie Allen, 27, has been located.
Police say a Whitehorse woman who went missing after visiting the local hospital on Friday has been found.
In a tweet sent Sunday afternoon, Yukon RCMP said 27-year-old Erica Marie Allen had been located.
She was reported missing Friday evening.
A release from the division thanks the public for their assistance.
The 27-year-old woman who was missing has been located. Thank you for your assistance.—@YukonRCMP