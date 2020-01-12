Skip to Main Content
Missing Whitehorse woman found, police say
North

CBC News
Police say a Whitehorse woman who went missing after visiting the local hospital on Friday has been found.

In a tweet sent Sunday afternoon, Yukon RCMP said 27-year-old Erica Marie Allen had been located.

She was reported missing Friday evening.

A release from the division thanks the public for their assistance.

