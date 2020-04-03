Missing Whitehorse teen found safe, say RCMP
Whitehorse RCMP said Friday morning that a 14-year-old youth reported missing earlier this week has been found safe.
14-year-old reported missing March 31, police say they were found safe
CBC will not be releasing the teen's name as they are a minor and it is no longer in the public interest.
RCMP thanked the public, media, and their policing and community partners for helping locate the teen.