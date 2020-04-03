Skip to Main Content
Missing Whitehorse teen found safe, say RCMP
North·New

Missing Whitehorse teen found safe, say RCMP

Whitehorse RCMP said Friday morning that a 14-year-old youth reported missing earlier this week has been found safe.

14-year-old reported missing March 31, police say they were found safe

CBC News ·
Whitehorse police say that a missing 14-year-old has been found safe. (RCMP)

Whitehorse RCMP said Friday morning that a 14-year-old youth reported missing earlier this week has been found safe.

CBC will not be releasing the teen's name as they are a minor and it is no longer in the public interest.

RCMP thanked the public, media, and their policing and community partners for helping locate the teen.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News