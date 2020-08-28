Ottawa police search for missing teen

Ottawa police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen Thursday night.

In a news release early Friday morning, Ottawa Police Service says 14-year-old Connie Sewoee was last seen on Thursday at about 9:20 p.m., in the Emmett Road area of Ottawa.

"There is concerns for her safety and welfare," states the news release.

Police describe Sewoee as an Inuk girl, five feet four inches tall, slim, and has long brown hair with amber highlights. She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed t-shirt and shorts.

Police say Sewoee may be accompanied by 31-year-old Madelaine Papik of Ottawa. Papik is described as an Inuk woman, five feet two inches tall, heavy build with shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey Bench jacket and pink and blue capris-length leggings, say police.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222. If anyone has information that could help investigators, they're asked to call the missing persons unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2355.