Missing teen found safe and sound, say Yellowknife RCMP
RCMP in Yellowknife said a teenage girl has been found. The update comes two hours after they said they needed the public's help finding her.
Missing teen found 2 hours after RCMP asked for public's help finding her
RCMP in Yellowknife say a missing teenage girl has been found.
Police issued a statement to media, asking for the public's help finding the young person, around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Two hours later, they said she was found safe and sound.