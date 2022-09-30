Missing teen found safe and sound, say Yellowknife RCMP

Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
RCMP in Yellowknife said a teenage girl has been found. The update comes two hours after they said they needed the public's help finding her.

Missing teen found 2 hours after RCMP asked for public's help finding her

An RCMP cruiser in Yellowknife on July 30, 2021. Police say a teenage girl they were looking for Friday afternoon has been found safe and sound. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

Police issued a statement to media, asking for the public's help finding the young person, around 1:30 p.m. Friday. 

Two hours later, they said she was found safe and sound. 

