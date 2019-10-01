RCMP searching for teen missing from Fort Smith, N.W.T.
Police say Keira Lena Olfie, 16, was last seen Monday near the library in Fort Smith.
Police are asking for the public's help locating a teen missing from Fort Smith, N.W.T.
Keira Lena Olfie, 16, was last seen Monday near the Fort Smith library.
She is described as Inuit, five-feet-two-inches tall, and of a slender build. She has brown hair with red highlights, and brown eyes.
Olfie was last seen wearing jeans and a sweater of an unknown colour.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call Fort Smith RCMP at 867-872-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.