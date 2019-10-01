RCMP searching for teen missing from Fort Smith, N.W.T.

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teen missing from Fort Smith, N.W.T.

Keira Lena Olfie, 16, was last seen Monday near the Fort Smith library.

She is described as Inuit, five-feet-two-inches tall, and of a slender build. She has brown hair with red highlights, and brown eyes.

Olfie was last seen wearing jeans and a sweater of an unknown colour.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call Fort Smith RCMP at 867-872-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.