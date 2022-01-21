Whitehorse RCMP look to public in search for missing woman

Police in Whitehorse are asking for the public's help in finding Deanna Bailey, who was reported missing on Thursday.

In an RCMP news release, it states Bailey was last seen Thursday around 8 a.m. in Whitehorse. It states her family, along with police, are concerned for her health and well-being.

Bailey is described as a slim-build Caucasian woman, aged 45, and about five fee, four inches tall. She has long brown/red hair and green eyes and could be wearing glasses.

Her clothing description is unknown but may include a grey toque and black hiking boots.

Police confirmed a helicopter searching by the Yukon River around noon Friday was in connection to the search for Bailey.

Anyone with information on Bailey's whereabouts is urged to reach out to their local police, or contact Crimestoppers via phone at 867-667-6715 or at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca