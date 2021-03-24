RCMP seek assistance to find missing Whitehorse man
RCMP seek public assistance to find 36-year-old Bryan Holt.
He was last seen on or around March 5
Whitehorse RCMP and the Ellacott family are seeking public assistance to locate Bryan Holt, 36.
Holt was last seen on or about March 5 at the Riverview Hotel in Whitehorse.
He's described as being 6 feet tall, roughly 190 pounds, with hazel eyes, dark hair and tattoos on both sides of his neck.
Anyone with information on Holt are asked to contact the Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.
