14-year-old reported missing in Hay River

The RCMP are asking the public for help locating a 14-year-old teen who has been reported missing in Hay River, N.W.T.

Dallas Casaway-Gray was reported missing on Wednesday. He was last seen on Monday near Hay River's public library.

RCMP say he has short brown hair, brown eyes, and is five feet eight inches tall. He weighs approximately 136 pounds.

Police ask anybody who might know where Casaway-Gray is to call Hay River RCMP at 867-874-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, nwtnutips.com or text nwtnutips plus a message to 274637.