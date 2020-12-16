Body of operator of submerged excavator found, says Fort Simpson RCMP

The body of a 58-year-old man who was operating an excavator that went into standing water near Fort Simpson, N.W.T., last week has been found, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday afternoon.

The excavator had fallen into standing water on Dec. 8 and police said on Friday that the operator was presumed dead.

The body of the deceased man has been transferred to the N.W.T. Coroner Service, Tuesday's release said.

Fort Simpson RCMP has enlisted the help of a specialized underwater RCMP unit from B.C. on Monday to help search for the body.

"NT RCMP thanks the B.C. RCMP for their assistance. Their thoughts and prayers are with the family," reads the release.