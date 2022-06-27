One of 2 missing men who spent winter in Yukon wilderness found

One of two Yukon men reported missing earlier this month has been found while the other man remains missing, according to Yukon RCMP.

In a news release Saturday, police said Mitchell Fichten was found alive after several days of searching by Yukon RCMP, conservation officers and Capital Helicopters.

Evan Russell is still missing.

The two men were reported missing by their families on June 14. They had not been heard from since October 2021 when they both left from Faro, Yukon, to go spend the winter in the Yukon wilderness.

Police are still searching for Evan Russell, seen here with and without a beard. Russell and Mitchell Fichten had planned to spend winter in the Yukon wilderness. The RCMP said on Saturday Fichten was found alive in a remote area. (Yukon RCMP)

According to the news release, Fichten was found in a remote region and is now receiving medical attention.

"Police are asking that others not attend areas where searches are known to be taking place," reads the news release.

"Authorities involved in the search have the resources and expertise required to continue following leads in the search for Mr. Russell."