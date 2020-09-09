Yellowknife RCMP looking for missing man

Yellowknife RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Kaushik Varada, 26, was reported missing Monday evening, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

They say he was last seen in the Niven area on Monday.

He's described as five feet seven inches tall, about 128 pounds, with short black hair and wearing glasses.

Varada was last seen wearing a brown jacket and grey pants, the statement said.

Anyone with information about Varada's whereabouts is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text "nwtnutips" plus your message to 274637.