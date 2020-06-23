Yellowknife RCMP renew calls for help in finding man last seen on the land

Yellowknife RCMP have restated their calls for assistance in locating a missing man who hasn't been seen since the spring of 2019.

In a news release, police asked for the public's assistance in finding Glenn Harold Field. Field, 63, was last seen on the west side of Rolfe Lake in spring 2019.

Field "is reported to enjoy spending time on the land," the release reads, and chartered a plane to Rolfe Lake in the fall of 2018 with his three German Shepherds.

Rolfe Lake is located about 150 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife, and 72 kilometres east of Gordon Lake.

Field's last known location is pinned on a map provided by Yellowknife RCMP. (Submitted by Yellowknife RCMP)

Police are asking anyone travelling in the area of Rolfe Lake to pay attention to any items that may be associated with Field, including his gear. Field was travelling with a grey-coloured canoe, an axe, an Iridium satellite phone, a McPherson tent, and a .308 rifle, according to the release.

Field has grey hair, grey/blue eyes, stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 169 pounds.

Anyone with information on Field is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at (867) 669-1111; or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, by texting "nwtnutips" plus your message to 274637, or online at nwtnutips.com.