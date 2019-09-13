Yellowknife RCMP looking for missing man

Yellowknife RCMP are looking for Christopher Blake, a 38-year-old man who hasn't been seen for more than a week.

In a press release Friday, RCMP say they're asking for the public's help to locate Blake.

He was reported missing on Thursday. Police say he was last seen Sept. 2 in the area of Range Lake Road.

Blake is described as Caucasian, with red hair, wearing glasses, five feet seven inches tall, and about 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at (867) 669-1111, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.