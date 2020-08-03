Skip to Main Content
Yellowknife RCMP locate missing man
North

Yellowknife RCMP locate missing man

Yellowknife RCMP say a 59-year-old man who was deemed missing has been found safe and sound.

Andreas Hulan had not been seen since July 29; police now say he is OK

CBC News ·

Yellowknife RCMP say a 59-year-old man who was deemed missing has been found safe and sound.

He had not been seen since July 29.

RCMP distributed a news release on Sunday asking for the public's help to locate Andreas Hulan, who was last seen in downtown Yellowknife.

On Monday, RCMP issued a news release stating that Hulan had been found safe.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now