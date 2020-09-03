Yellowknife RCMP ask public to help find missing man

Sebastian Konana, 26, was last seen wearing a grey zip-up hoodie with a Diamond Glass logo, blue jeans and running shoes, said RCMP. (Submitted by Yellowknife RCMP)

Yellowknife RCMP are asking the public for help in finding a 26-year-old man who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Sebastian Konana was last seen downtown, around 45 Street and Franklin Avenue, at around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, police said in a Thursday news release.

At the time, Konana was wearing a grey zip-up hoodie with a Diamond Glass logo, blue jeans and running shoes, said RCMP.

They said Konana is of "smaller stature," at four feet seven inches and weighing 77 pounds. He has short black hair and black eyes.

RCMP are urging anyone with information about Konana's whereabouts to get in touch with them or call Crime Stoppers.