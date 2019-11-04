Yellowknife RCMP ask for public's help finding missing man

Yellowknife RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing since Friday.

David Angohiatok, 40, was last seen in downtown Yellowknife, according to a news release sent Monday. RCMP added he's also known to spend time in the Walmart area.

Angohiatok is described as an Inuk man with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is five feet seven inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.