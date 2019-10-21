Yellowknife RCMP looking for missing man

Eric Nelson was last seen Saturday around 9 p.m. near the Bush Pilot's Monument, say RCMP. (Northwest Territories RCMP)

Police are searching for a 47-year-old man who was last seen in Yellowknife's Old Town on Saturday night.

Eric Nelson was last seen at about 9 p.m. Saturday around the Bush Pilots Monument area, according to an RCMP news release sent Monday.

Nelson is described as having short black hair and brown eyes. He's about five feet five inches tall and weighs about 158 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.