Yellowknife RCMP ask for help locating missing man

Yellowknife RCMP are seeking the public's help in locating a missing man.

On Friday afternoon, RCMP sent out a news release requesting any information on the whereabouts of 63-year-old Glenn Harold Field.

According to the release, Field, 63, spends most of his time on the land in the area of Rolfe Lake, 150 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife and 72 kilometres east of Gordon Lake.

Field is "known to have regular contact with people and businesses in Yellowknife," the release reads, but RCMP received a report that he has not made recent contact. His exact date of last contact is not known.

Field has grey hair and blue eyes, stands 5'8" tall, and weighs 169 pounds.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on Field's whereabouts to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at nwtnutips.com, or by texting "nwtnutips" plus your message to 274637.