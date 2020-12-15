RCMP ask for help to find missing Tuktoyaktuk man

RCMP in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., are asking the public for help to find a local man missing since the weekend.

Police said in a news release on Tuesday afternoon that 44-year-old Kelly Ovayuak was last seen in the Oceanview Dr. area in Tuktoyaktuk on Sunday.

According to police, Ovayuak had been operating a snowmobile on Sunday and the machine was later found without him.

Ovayuak is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'7" and weighs approximately 209 lbs. (95 kg). It's not known what he might be wearing.

Anybody with information is asked to call Tuktoyaktuk RCMP at 977-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text "nwtnutips" plus a message to 274637.